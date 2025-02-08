The Moody Blues - Seventh Sojourn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seventh Sojourn is the eighth album by the Moody Blues, released in October 1972. The album reached No. 5 in the United Kingdom, and became the band's first American chart-topper, spending five weeks at No. 1 there to close out 1972.
"The album was very loosely based on the idea of The Canterbury Tales by Chaucer. This is how Seventh Sojourn evolved: we told stories, but musically."