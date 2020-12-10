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Just One Drop Heal Your Problem | Flower Remedies | Bach Flower by Archana Kabilan
Harishkumarjillella
Harishkumarjillella
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36 views • December 10, 2020
Watch► Just One Drop Heal Your Problem | Flower Remedies | Bach Flower by #ArchanaKabilan #Orangehealth : https://goo.gl/UnZvu8
#ArchanaKabilan

For personal and phone consultations
Contact @ +91 98868 16906

There are medicines for physical and mental illnesses, but what about emotional problems like grief or despair? Seeking solutions for these problems are as important as for any other sicknesses.

As emotional remedies, Bach Flower Remedies (Discovered by Dr. Edward Bach) boost positive emotions in us to remove the negative and find a harmonic balance again. They are made of all-natural ingredients that gently heal our emotional states.

The 38 remedies in the Bach Flower Remedies were discovered way back in the 1930s. Over the past 70 years, they have been broadly and successfully used in many countries.

Archana Kabilan, a#BachFoundationRegisteredPractitioner (BFRP) (UK), offers a blend of Bach flower services in support of stress management by reducing stress and promoting relaxation to enhance wellness.

Archana follows Dr. Edward Bach's philosophy of simplicity and gentle method of healing. She helps in empowering people to get a better understanding about themselves. Bach Flower Remedies are the healing herbs which have been give the power to help us preserve our personality, it brings harmony between the mind body and soul.

Personal consultation and phone consultations are also available.

Archana has one humble aim 'to spread the benefits of Bach Flower Remedies and help others find balance and peace'

For personal and phone consultations
Contact @ +91 98868 16906
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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