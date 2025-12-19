Seth, Parallel Realities & Interdimensional ETs. Oshara with Brian Ruhe

Quick recap

On Dec. 19th, 2025, Brian Ruhe and Oshara met. She manages the Seth House in Elmira, New York at https://www.thesethhouse.org/ . They explored various metaphysical concepts including interdimensional beings, parallel realities, and the teachings of Seth, while sharing personal experiences and insights about consciousness and spiritual development. The conversation concluded with discussions about the preservation of historical sites, channeling experiences, and the gradual disclosure of extraterrestrial information to humanity, emphasizing the importance of spiritual growth and community building.





UFO Research and Extraterrestrial Interests

Oshara and Brian discussed their shared interests in extraterrestrial life and ufology, with Brian expressing his passion for the Mantid extraterrestrials and their role in human advancement. They explored the interdimensional aspects of UFOs, referencing Seth's teachings and Richard Dolan's recent interest in the Seth material. Oshara mentioned her connection with Dolan and considered reaching out to him personally. They both admired Dolan's work in the field and agreed on the importance of gathering and interpreting information about the UFO and extraterrestrial experience.





Dimensions and Cosmic Guidance

Oshara shared her experience of encountering a mysterious unidentified flying object, which she described as an otherworldly and surreal encounter. She discussed Seth's teachings on the existence of multiple dimensions and the idea that humans are part of a larger collective consciousness, with beings from different dimensions visiting Earth to assist and guide humanity. Oshara emphasized that despite the presence of potentially harmful entities, the universe is generally safe and that individuals have the power to protect themselves from negative influences.





Reincarnational Civilizations and Consciousness

Oshara and Brian discussed concepts from Seth Speaks, particularly chapter 15 on reincarnational civilizations and the development of abilities within physical environments. They explored the idea of advanced civilizations on Earth and the role of genetics, with Brian suggesting that extraterrestrial beings might have influenced Earth's DNA. Oshara explained that consciousness is unlimited and that past experiences are part of the present moment, allowing beings to access and learn from them. They also discussed the concept of probable realities and parallel universes, where decisions lead to the creation of different possible outcomes.





Exploring Parallel Realities Concept

Oshara and Brian discussed the concept of parallel realities and the idea that different life choices and experiences can occur simultaneously across multiple realities, as proposed by Seth. Oshara explained how these concepts can be explored through near-death experiences and personal reflections, while Brian expressed skepticism about the existence of alternate realities with different life outcomes. They agreed on the importance of exploring various philosophical and metaphysical ideas, even if not fully accepting them, to broaden their understanding of the universe.





Channeling and Spiritual Growth

Oshara shared her experiences with channeling and spiritual guidance, discussing how she has grown through connecting with higher beings who provide both emotional support and physical healing. She and Brian agreed to schedule more channeling sessions together, with Oshara offering to help Brian connect with his own spiritual guides. They explored the concept of a safe universe from Seth's teachings, discussing how positive thinking and mental training can lead to better outcomes in life, with Brian drawing parallels to Buddhist principles.





Extraterrestrial Disclosure and Spiritual Evolution

Brian and Oshara discussed the gradual disclosure of extraterrestrial information to humanity, emphasizing the potential shock to existing religions and the importance of spiritual development. They explored the historical context of spiritualism in the 1800s as a catalyst for expanding human consciousness and connected this to a broader, long-term agenda for humanity's development. Oshara shared her experience in publishing New Age magazines and her role in facilitating spiritual growth and community building. Both agreed on the importance of staying open to new information and discerning what resonates with one's own spiritual journey.