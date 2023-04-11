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Yuval Noah Harari | Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Trying to Remove Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel? "People Are Trying to Establish a Dictatorship Here (In Israel)." "My Message to Benjamin Netanyahu: Stop Your Coup Or We'll Stop the Country." - Harari
READ - My message to Benjamin Netanyahu: stop your coup or we’ll stop the country - https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/07/benjamin-netanyahu-coup-israeli-judicial-system
Watch the Original April 4th 2023 Interview with Yuval Noah Harari - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gy9i8YHP5I
The Great Reset | "You Can't Make This Up! This Guy Klaus Schwab!!!" - Jim Breuer + 246 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour (TRUMP Doral Miami, Florida - May 12th & 13th) - Text to Request Tickets At: 918-851-0102
ReAwaken America Tour | 246 Tickets Remain for May 12 & 13th TRUMP Doral Miami, FL Tour Featuring Devin Nunes, Pastor Leon Benjamin, Peter Navarro, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Dr. Immanuel, Pastor Greg Locke | Request Tickets 918-851-0102
Request Tickets Via Text At 918-851-0102 Or Online Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
What Is Programmable Money? https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/what-is-programmable-money-20210623.html
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & CBDCs Today At: www.BH-PM.com
CBDCs 101 - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
BRICS 101 - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour | 246 Tickets Remain for May 12 & 13th TRUMP Doral Miami, FL Tour Featuring Devin Nunes, Pastor Leon Benjamin, Peter Navarro, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Dr. Immanuel, Pastor Greg Locke | Request Tickets 918-851-0102
Request Tickets Via Text At 918-851-0102 Or Online Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
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Listen to the PRAYER CALL for President Donald J. Trump With Special Guests: President Donald J. Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Roger Stone, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer And Clay Clark HERE: https://rumble.com/v2e21w6-president-trump-a-prayer-call-for-president-donald-j.-trump.html
Learn More Today At: www.Pastors4Trump.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About General Flynn's Fight to Save America HERE: www.GeneralFlynn.com
"My message to Benjamin Netanyahu: stop your coup or we’ll stop the country." - Yuval Noah Harari - Read HERE: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/07/benjamin-netanyahu-coup-israeli-judicial-system
ReAwaken America Tour Featuring Eric Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell, Jim Breuer Text for Tickets 918-851-0102
ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Tour Heads to Trump Doral Miami, Florida (May 12 & 13) | 443 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour Featuring Eric Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell, Jim Breuer Text for Tickets 918-851-0102
Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102