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The Education of María Elvira Arango
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance gently leads an anchorwoman of Caracol TV, Bogota, to a new understanding of white advocacy.
First posted to YouTube on July 22, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance gently leads an anchorwoman of Caracol TV, Bogota, to a new understanding of white advocacy.
First posted to YouTube on July 22, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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