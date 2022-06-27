Pfizer Admits on CDC’s Website It Never Planned To Produce the Approved Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/pdndd674
06/23/2022 Attorney Thomas Renz: Pfizer admits that the new FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine-Comirnaty was a trick and they are never intended to be produced. It is absolutely illegal to force people into this Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.