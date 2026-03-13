Adey Bell - "To Get Here" - Rogue - [Piano/Psychedelic]

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As singer/songwriter she joins the ranks of such poignant solo female virtuosos as Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan and Joni Mitchell, blending classically influenced piano composition with raw lyrical reflective intimacy.

Born under the “Big Sky” of Montana, her music reflects this expanse.

The multi-talented Adey Bell is an American vocalist, pianist, film composer, and actor.

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