Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What really happened at London's Palestine rally
channel image
Contrarian
1910 Subscribers
138 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:-

https://youtu.be/ZBVvcBtlupI?si=QJWpfzyAStKq1a-5

5 Nov 2023

Interviews with protestors and footage from the Day of Action for Palestine (4th November), which ended with a rally in Trafalgar Square.

Speakers include Alexei Sayle, Sabrina Mahfouz, Andrew Murray, Kate Hudson and Jeremy Corbyn.


Footage from Chris Reeves of Platform Films and Liam Scully.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket