What really happened at London's Palestine rally

Mirrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:-
https://youtu.be/ZBVvcBtlupI?si=QJWpfzyAStKq1a-5
5 Nov 2023
Interviews with protestors and footage from the Day of Action for Palestine (4th November), which ended with a rally in Trafalgar Square.
Speakers include Alexei Sayle, Sabrina Mahfouz, Andrew Murray, Kate Hudson and Jeremy Corbyn.
Footage from Chris Reeves of Platform Films and Liam Scully.
