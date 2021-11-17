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Joe Rogan on Kyle Rittenhouse and the Left-Wing Media Cult
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201 views • November 17, 2021
"This is cult sh*t. We are in a cult. This information is not based on reality. This is a left-wing cult. They are pumping stuff out and then they are confirming this belief. They are all getting together and they are ignoring contrary evidence. They are ignoring any narrative that challenges there belief about what happened and they are not looking at it realistically. They are only looking at it like you would if you were in a f**kin cult."
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