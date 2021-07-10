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Gen Z w/ Anthony Z - on CRT and CSE Education
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20 views • July 10, 2021
Anthony's first show, explaining his experience with CRT. Anthony is in technical school in Florida and actively engaging his wits to see the craziness around him.
Join him on Fridays for a great show and general discussion.
Fridays (Eastern time)
07:00 PM – 08:15
Generation Z, w/ Anthony
http://zoom.us/meeting/92904433617
Meeting ID: 929 0443 3617
--- and check schedule here: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Public News page, or join the FWG Broadcasting Network group.
Join him on Fridays for a great show and general discussion.
Fridays (Eastern time)
07:00 PM – 08:15
Generation Z, w/ Anthony
http://zoom.us/meeting/92904433617
Meeting ID: 929 0443 3617
--- and check schedule here: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Public News page, or join the FWG Broadcasting Network group.
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