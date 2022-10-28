Evil WEF Leader Caught Planning ‘Mass Extinction Event’ to Inner Circle

Another week, another leaked video from the World Economic Forum featuring Klaus Schwab’s advisors casually discussing their plans to depopulate the planet.

According to these two WEF stooges, all religious groups are opposed to the World Economic Forum because religions want “more souls” and the WEF “wants less on the planet.”

At what point do we stop and say “enough”? How many times does the World Economic Forum have to declare their sinister intentions before the world stops and listens?

Klaus Schwab’s right hand man Yuval Noah Harari, who has a history of saying the quiet part out loud, and last week he admitted what many people have long suspected.

According to Harari, who was promoting his new book, the big political question of the 21st century is “What do we need so many humans for?”

And it’s not even the first time Yuval Noah Harari has let slip regarding their plans for humanity. He recently declared that the WEF considers the vast majority of the human population to be obsolete, useless and redundant.

According to Harari, so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”.

The WEF advisor assessed the widespread anxiety among “common people” as being rooted in a fear of being “left behind” in a future run by “smart people.”

Such fears are justified, according to Harari, who spoke on behalf of the elites and confirmed “We just don’t need the vast majority of you.”

Harari’s comments are deeply disturbing because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors and affiliates like Bill Gates, it becomes clear that they have disablement and depopulation on their mind.

And the UN is working hand in glove with the WEF. Here is Christiana Figueres letting the cat out of the bag about the plans of the elite.

Alan Gregg, an official for the Rockefeller Foundation, said the world has cancer and the cancer is man. Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, said if he could be reincarnated he would wish to return to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels. A nice guy, that Phillip.

Jacques Cousteau said we need to eliminate 350,000 people a day. Media mogul Ted Turner said we need a 95% decline in population. Okay, Ted, you first. These guys for the New World Order want to reduce the population of the world from it’s present 7 billion to a half billion.

Charles Wurster of the Environmental Defense Fund said people are the cause of all problems, we need to get rid of some of them. Bill Clinton signed the Bio Diversity treaty that said we need to reduce the earth’s population to 1 billion.

Peter Singer, an influential Princeton professor who is teaching your children, wants to have abortions AFTER the baby’s born. You’ve got 28 days to decide if you want to keep it. He said Christianity is our enemy; if the animal rights movement is to succeed, we must destroy the Judeo-Christian religious tradition. Apparently, animals have more rights than humans.

Maybe that’s why the powers that be are promoting abortion parties:

And maybe that’s why the shots are causing mass deaths. But you will never hear about it on mainstream media, because they are bought and paid for by Pfizer.

And maybe that’s why they are promoting obesity, which last time anyone checked, leads to diabetes, and an early grave. The body positivity movement promotes obese bodies as healthy and is being pushed hard by the mainstream media, with new celebrities created to brainwash the children.

Maybe that’s why an insulin factory was blown up just in the nick of time to cause an insulin shortage when it is needed the most:

Of course, the mainstream has been corralled into a mass formation psychosis, and they will refuse to listen to you if you try and speak sense to them about any of these issues. According to the mainstream in 2020, obesity is healthy. The vaccines are not causing people to keel over and die. And abortion is love.

George Orwell warned us about about these times. He said they would convince us that war is peace. How right he was.

