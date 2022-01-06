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The Satanist Macron and Trudeau's Comments are INSANE! [05.01.2022]
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42 views • January 06, 2022
- It’s not about pissing people off its about bullying people into doing something against their will.
- macron seems to forget what the french people were famous for in the past: dealing with their leaders in a very special way were sometimes people would lose their heads...literally
30,101 views Jan 5, 2022
Anything Goes
182K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9ivr1Rp58gU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/
- macron seems to forget what the french people were famous for in the past: dealing with their leaders in a very special way were sometimes people would lose their heads...literally
30,101 views Jan 5, 2022
Anything Goes
182K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9ivr1Rp58gU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/
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