Castor Oil And Olive Oil For Hair Growth. How to use castor oil for hair growth.



Castor oil is a popular ingredient, that has been used as a remedy for hair loss and thinning hair.

It is high in Vitamin E, minerals, proteins, and Omega 6 and 9 beneficial fatty acids. So castor oil can be used on the scalp to help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

With the regular usage of castor oil, hair growth can be boosted by three times to five times the usual growth.

Olive oil is also an excellent ingredient to boost your hair hair growth.

How to use Castor oil and olive oil for hair:

If you want to make your hair grow stronger and thicker, then make your own castor oil and olive oil hair mask to help improve your hair health.



This is what you should do:

You will need:

1. Castor oil.

2. Olive oil.

3. Tea tree oil or peppermint oil.

4. A small bowl.



Mix 2 tbsp of castor oil with 2 tbsp of olive oil.

Add a few drops of tea tree oil or peppermint oil.

Apply to your scalp and wash off with shampoo after 3 hours.

Repeat the process twice a week.

The massage will also increase the blood circulation, Making them more likely to produce hair and help you add extra shine to your hair.