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Democrats Announce Plan To Deceive America And Keep Trump Out Of Office In 2020 - War Room Full Show
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29 views • November 28, 2019
Savanah Hernandez and Becca Wright discuss how politics may dominate Thanksgiving dinner discussion, or are Americans sick of the divide? Leo Zegami joins the war Room to break down the latest in the Prince Andrew Scandal. Owen Shroyer rejoins the War Room to take calls and over the latest news. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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