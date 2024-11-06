BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the IRS cannot simply steal your stuff if you know how challenge them?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
107 followers
90 views • 6 months ago

Follow the 7 Steps here: https://www.freedomlawschool.org/7-steps Are you living in fear that the IRS will show up to your home and begin seizing your paycheck, bank account, and property? Are you losing sleep over a threatening letter the IRS mailed you and not sure what comes next?


This week on Freedom Hour, Peymon will show you why the IRS cannot steal your stuff without due process of law. Learn the tools that the U.S. Constitution provides which is essential at trial that will give you the power to challenge any alleged tax the IRS says you owe. Gain confidence, peace of mind, and fear of the IRS, knowing the founding fathers guaranteed that there would always be due process of law.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
