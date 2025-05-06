Lookalikes of Biblical King Xerxes I, Mordecai & Esther

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES
Sculpture of Esther:
Persian Lady, found at Persepolis, sculptor unknown, circa 515-338BC
(It is an archaeological artifact from the historical period and place in which her story is set. It is held by Archaeological Museum, Tehran)
Painting of Esther:
‘Esther’ by Minerva Teichert
(You could Google Minerva Teichert for an interesting biography of her extraordinary life – well worth reading)
Digital Art of Xerxes I:
'Xerxes the Great' by Maya Studio
www.deviantart.com/mayastudio/art/Xerxes-the-Great-922153660
In this instance, 'My Sister's Father & Mordecai' even share the same name:
Moor-decai & Moor-rice (The Phonetic/Etymological Transliteration of Their Names)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7agcv9kRnc