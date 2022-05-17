Sri Lanka: out of gas and low on food -- throw politician's cars in water (May 11, 2022)

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In Sri Lanka, Anger over the cost of living the public threw politicians' cars into the waters. https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2022/05/16/what-happens-when-a-country-goes-all-in-on-the-green-agenda-200-dead-as-sri-lanka-literally-runs-out-of-gas-n1598311 .
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/