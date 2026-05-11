Population Control Narratives and Perception, an interview with Michael Yon

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The debate around depopulation, media narratives, and public perception is becoming harder to ignore. Ideas once dismissed as fringe are now openly discussed in climate, economic, and policy conversations worldwide. The real question is no longer whether influence campaigns exist — but how deeply they shape what societies accept as “normal.”
#MediaNarratives #PopulationDebate #InformationWar #GlobalPolitics #Mindset #SocialEngineering #Awareness
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