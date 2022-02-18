Tucker Carlson: Trudeau Has Declared Canada a Dictatorship

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02/15/2022 ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to trucker protests is a ‘defining moment’ for history. The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau refused to meet with 1000s of blue-collar workers or to speak to them. Instead, he fled the city, and then from his bunker, he called the truckers Nazis. Justin Trudeau suspended democracy and declared Canada a dictatorship. The emergency act will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies at all levels across the country. The emergency act is martial law. This is a defining moment in the history of Canada in the history of the English-speaking West. It has never been invoked in the history of that country.