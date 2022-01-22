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Government Exploits Licensing To Threaten Doctors
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0 view • January 22, 2022
The government’s exploitation of licensing to threaten independent doctors who ask legitimate questions of the censored Covid narrative has raised the prospect of reforming corrupt licensing boards. Replacing licensing with competitive certification could radically improve the quality of healing.
Occupational licensing is a problem across the board, blocking opportunity and doing little, or even negatively impacting, quality of service as members of the licensing cartel protect each other. Licensing dominates medicine, where anybody practicing a healing art must be licensed in order to escape persecution by licensing agencies.
A decade ago, an economist at a think tank in Arizona got a politician to introduce a bill that would render licensing duplicative. Mr. Schlomach’s proposal would create a fertile ground for private, independent, and competing certifying organizations to exist in parallel with existing licensing laws, with certified individuals competing in the same scope of practice space as licensees - by extending criminal fraud protection to certifiers under certain circumstances.
Current licensed scopes of practice could be expanded under a certification umbrella without having to petition a state’s legislature for permission, allowing supply-side tailoring of services to the demands of consumers, and allowing greater competition, reduced consumer costs, and increased quality of service.
Joining to comment on this proposal will be Edward Timmons, Director, Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at West Virginia University.
https://1889institute.org/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
Occupational licensing is a problem across the board, blocking opportunity and doing little, or even negatively impacting, quality of service as members of the licensing cartel protect each other. Licensing dominates medicine, where anybody practicing a healing art must be licensed in order to escape persecution by licensing agencies.
A decade ago, an economist at a think tank in Arizona got a politician to introduce a bill that would render licensing duplicative. Mr. Schlomach’s proposal would create a fertile ground for private, independent, and competing certifying organizations to exist in parallel with existing licensing laws, with certified individuals competing in the same scope of practice space as licensees - by extending criminal fraud protection to certifiers under certain circumstances.
Current licensed scopes of practice could be expanded under a certification umbrella without having to petition a state’s legislature for permission, allowing supply-side tailoring of services to the demands of consumers, and allowing greater competition, reduced consumer costs, and increased quality of service.
Joining to comment on this proposal will be Edward Timmons, Director, Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at West Virginia University.
https://1889institute.org/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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