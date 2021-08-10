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Learn How to Fight the Mad "Scientists" Who Declared War on Humanity
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50 views • August 10, 2021
The WW2 Nazi types were brought to America in Operation Paperclip.
Patton said that we defeated the "Wrong Enemy" because they were ALREADY in control of the military industrial complex.
John F. Kennedy "tried" to stop them and they killed him.
Alex Jones breaks down how the people can fight back against Fauci and the Mad Scientists who have declared war on humanity.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejq353uV1Flm/
Patton said that we defeated the "Wrong Enemy" because they were ALREADY in control of the military industrial complex.
John F. Kennedy "tried" to stop them and they killed him.
Alex Jones breaks down how the people can fight back against Fauci and the Mad Scientists who have declared war on humanity.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejq353uV1Flm/
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