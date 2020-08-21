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J. R. Moore Joins Us To Ponder Planet X & The Eradication Of The U.S. Coastline
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23 views • August 21, 2020
Special guest and retired Navy officer John Moore joins us again this week to discuss what he believes is the underlying cause of the Covid-19 plandemic. Is it a cover for something much bigger happening? Are the predictions he received as a young Navy officer coming true? Is this how we will lose 1/3 of our American population??
Visit John's website to learn more about his daily talk show as well as to get your free copy of his 19-page report called "The Navy Map"
www.TheLibertyMan.com
Visit his YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/jrliberty
Follow us on our other social media platforms: https://linktr.ee/TheTruthUndergroundShow
Visit John's website to learn more about his daily talk show as well as to get your free copy of his 19-page report called "The Navy Map"
www.TheLibertyMan.com
Visit his YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/jrliberty
Follow us on our other social media platforms: https://linktr.ee/TheTruthUndergroundShow
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