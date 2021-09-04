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INSANE! ITALY TO FORCE JAB EVERYONE! - DOOR TO DOOR MANDATORY JABS & IMMINENT VIOLENCE (MIRRORED)
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1174 views • September 04, 2021
INSANE! ITALY TO FORCE JAB EVERYONE! - DOOR TO DOOR MANDATORY JABS & IMMINENT VIOLENCE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3yxiLIeppgCP/
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Italy as Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former globalist banker absolute psychopath announces that jabs will soon by mandatory for ALL Italians over the age of 12 once the jabs are approved by the health system in Italy.
Of course, the approval of the jabs is simply paperwork and obviously manipulated nonsense by the state which depends on the unhealthy dependent masses cowardly bowing in fear as well as the massive pharmaceutical corporations who are making trillions off of these mandates worldwide.
Once the jabs are approved, we are likely to see a huge country wide program to go door to door for the holdouts and ban people without jabs from everyday society. Even possibly imprisoning people over 12 who refuse.
Bodily autonomy no longer exists in Italy. Of course bodily autonomy is the definition of freedom. An individual's control over their own body. If you don't have that, you have nothing.
These mandates will likely lead to violent conflict in Italy and there is no doubt the uprising will move tenfold. This is war at this point and most Italians know it.
There are already massive protests in the streets against the Green Pass and it's only the beginning. As we've been reporting on the ground, most mandates aren't actually enforced, but they are enough to be an annoyance. Businesses shooing away their own customers. The same people that supported them being open and providing for their families. Now these same businesses only cater to the people who rapidly demanded they were closed and destroyed. Irony is not lost on this one.
The enforcement will no doubt get worse and as we go forward and people out of exhaust bow to the tyranny which will of course doom their future and the future of their family.
In this video, we break down this recent news and talk about the imminent crackdown as well as the imminent global civil war. We are witnessing history and we are entering into the darkest time in human history.
Stay tuned for more from WAM throughout Europe and the world!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3yxiLIeppgCP/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Italy as Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former globalist banker absolute psychopath announces that jabs will soon by mandatory for ALL Italians over the age of 12 once the jabs are approved by the health system in Italy.
Of course, the approval of the jabs is simply paperwork and obviously manipulated nonsense by the state which depends on the unhealthy dependent masses cowardly bowing in fear as well as the massive pharmaceutical corporations who are making trillions off of these mandates worldwide.
Once the jabs are approved, we are likely to see a huge country wide program to go door to door for the holdouts and ban people without jabs from everyday society. Even possibly imprisoning people over 12 who refuse.
Bodily autonomy no longer exists in Italy. Of course bodily autonomy is the definition of freedom. An individual's control over their own body. If you don't have that, you have nothing.
These mandates will likely lead to violent conflict in Italy and there is no doubt the uprising will move tenfold. This is war at this point and most Italians know it.
There are already massive protests in the streets against the Green Pass and it's only the beginning. As we've been reporting on the ground, most mandates aren't actually enforced, but they are enough to be an annoyance. Businesses shooing away their own customers. The same people that supported them being open and providing for their families. Now these same businesses only cater to the people who rapidly demanded they were closed and destroyed. Irony is not lost on this one.
The enforcement will no doubt get worse and as we go forward and people out of exhaust bow to the tyranny which will of course doom their future and the future of their family.
In this video, we break down this recent news and talk about the imminent crackdown as well as the imminent global civil war. We are witnessing history and we are entering into the darkest time in human history.
Stay tuned for more from WAM throughout Europe and the world!
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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