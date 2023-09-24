This Saint News 9/24/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.



Peace and good fortune to you all!

If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt

This week: Merrick Garland is in the hot seat. Think anything will come of it? Next, full-blown socialism has infiltrated the US educational system. If you don’t watch anything else, make sure to peep that out. Next, we’re gonna touch on finance and how banks are positioning themselves for the future. I got some great headlines for you this week, followed by the top stories and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff!

Mel K & Dr. Karlyn Borysenko | Decoding Socialism: The Radical Ideology You Must Understand

https://rumble.com/v3jfule-mel-k-and-dr.-karlyn-borysenko-decoding-socialism-the-radical-ideology-you-.html

Digital Second Amendment Unveiled: Anti-Woke AI Bot Equips Users With "Newest Weapons Of Digital Age"

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/digital-second-amendment-unveiled-anti-woke-ai-bot-equips-users-newest-weapons-digital

Feds Start Bio-Attack Readiness Test With Non-Toxic Gas Release in NYC Parks, Subways

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nyc-begins-bio-attack-readiness-test-with-release-of-non-toxic-gas-in-parks-subways/3329997/