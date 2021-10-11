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Brain Fog Causes: How Do I Know if I Need More Magnesium? How Can I Tell If I'm Magnesium Deficient
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61 views • October 11, 2021
(courtesy of Activation Products with written permission obtained on 6 September 2021 by Brandon & Brittney Leonard, Affiliate Managers. To share this video on YouTube, use: tinyurl.com/AmIMagnesiumDeficient) Get better sleep, feel more relaxed, help over 325 bio-chemical processes in your body be able to work, and so much more by clicking-on our affiliate link @: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreMagnesium OR https://tinyurl.com/SleepWithEase .
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(original: https://activationproducts.com/try-ease/?clk_id=30beb89face545e7833d29178f896c76&;utm_source=272172&utm_campaign=EASE21&cr_id=&utm_medium=Partner&aff_id=272172&time=2021-09-07+11%3A47%3A31&geoip=73.139.55.133&sub_id=&ex2=&ex3=&ex4=&ex5=&offer_id=633 )
To be able to share Ease with your loved ones and others and earn extra $, become a FREE, web-only affiliate by clicking-on or entering: https://bit.ly/JoinActivation into your web browser. AND REMEMBER to enter “affiliate Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about Activation Products?”
NOT MLM/network marketing, but you are able to sponsor unlimited affiliates just one level down to earn override commissions on their sales.
To reduce your stress caused by financial debt and/or issues around $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ and having a mindset-SHIFT, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BeAbigBusinessOwner & log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNOW
For a 3-step SYSTEM to be able to "own your life" & live 100% off PA$$IVE/residual income FROM HOME, watch the following 3 videos:
1. https://tinyurl.com/StopCarryingBuckets
2. https://tinyurl.com/ABetterWayToWork
3. https://tinyurl.com/BestMLMtraining
For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems--30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, and Wake-Up Feeling Refreshed," log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems
For An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, read "Atomic Habits" by: https://JamesClear.com
$$$!!! Our Top Health ESSENTIALS & To Support This Channel:
1. vegan Omega-3 essential fatty acids from: https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanKrill. Non-vegan Omega-3s from: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreDPA & https://MoxDirect.com (enter code "danny" to get a di$count)
2. topical magnesium from: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreMagnesium
3. iodine from: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreIodine or (more affordable) https://tinyurl.com/GetIodine
4. get more vitamin D that's well-balanced w/ vitamin K2 @: https://tinyurl.com/PerfectK2D3 & calcium from https://refer.algaecal.com/howtodieofnothing
5. hack your sleep quality by cooling your body with: https://tinyurl.com/GetGreatSleep
6. earthing/grounding products from: https://tinyurl.com/BeGrounded
7. world-class hyper-HEPA air filters from: https://tinyurl.com/LoveYourLungs
8. water distillers from: https://tinyurl.com/WWdistillers
9. organic produce & groceries delivery from: https://tinyurl.com/HungryHarvest &/or https://tinyurl.com/SaveOnUglyOrganicProduce
10. pre- & probiotics from: https://tinyurl.com/Synbiotic365 & https://tinyurl.com/TheBestProbiotic
11. far-infrared saunas from: https://dannyzen.theBiomatCompany.com and/or https://www.heavenlyheatsaunas.com
12. have less constipation & strain while doing a "#2" by using toilet stools by: https://tinyurl.com/PoopQuick
13. Omega-3, pre-natal DHA, & vitamin D & B-12 levels testing by: https://tinyurl.com/KnowYourOmega3Levels (To save $, enter code "HOWTODIEOFNOTHING"
14. NATURAL (vs. synthetic) melatonin, Vitamins D, B, C, & more from: htps://tinyurl.com/QuantumNutritionLabs
15. supplements from https://tinyurl.com/LifeExtensionDanny (for a list of countries that ships to, visit: https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/shipping/shipping-information)
16. GROW YOUR OWN FOOD w/: https://foodforestabundance.com/ (enter coupon code--COMING SOON!--at check-out to get a di$count)
To get $$$ back on many of your personal &/or
business monthly, recurring bills and/or REDUCE STRESS by possibly earning PA$$IVE/RESIDUAL income FROM HOME, click-on: https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com & https://tinyurl.com/WhyiHub (or: https://ownthenetwork.ihub.global
If you have questions, to report any broken/non-working links, &/or to make any video suggestions, contact me:
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s
1+786.441.2727
text: 305.297.9360
[email protected]
Find me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danny.tseng.5477
ABOUT ME:
I'm a single, straight, Taiwanese but USA-born & raised, Ivy-League-educated, lay Buddhist, ~97% vegetarian male that's thriving despite both mercury poisoning & traumatic brain injuries.
For a bath tub soaking product called "Ease Deep Soak," click-on: https://tinyurl.com/--COMING SOON!
(original: https://activationproducts.com/try-ease/?clk_id=30beb89face545e7833d29178f896c76&;utm_source=272172&utm_campaign=EASE21&cr_id=&utm_medium=Partner&aff_id=272172&time=2021-09-07+11%3A47%3A31&geoip=73.139.55.133&sub_id=&ex2=&ex3=&ex4=&ex5=&offer_id=633 )
To be able to share Ease with your loved ones and others and earn extra $, become a FREE, web-only affiliate by clicking-on or entering: https://bit.ly/JoinActivation into your web browser. AND REMEMBER to enter “affiliate Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about Activation Products?”
NOT MLM/network marketing, but you are able to sponsor unlimited affiliates just one level down to earn override commissions on their sales.
To reduce your stress caused by financial debt and/or issues around $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ and having a mindset-SHIFT, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BeAbigBusinessOwner & log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNOW
For a 3-step SYSTEM to be able to "own your life" & live 100% off PA$$IVE/residual income FROM HOME, watch the following 3 videos:
1. https://tinyurl.com/StopCarryingBuckets
2. https://tinyurl.com/ABetterWayToWork
3. https://tinyurl.com/BestMLMtraining
For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems--30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, and Wake-Up Feeling Refreshed," log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems
For An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, read "Atomic Habits" by: https://JamesClear.com
$$$!!! Our Top Health ESSENTIALS & To Support This Channel:
1. vegan Omega-3 essential fatty acids from: https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanKrill. Non-vegan Omega-3s from: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreDPA & https://MoxDirect.com (enter code "danny" to get a di$count)
2. topical magnesium from: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreMagnesium
3. iodine from: https://tinyurl.com/GetMoreIodine or (more affordable) https://tinyurl.com/GetIodine
4. get more vitamin D that's well-balanced w/ vitamin K2 @: https://tinyurl.com/PerfectK2D3 & calcium from https://refer.algaecal.com/howtodieofnothing
5. hack your sleep quality by cooling your body with: https://tinyurl.com/GetGreatSleep
6. earthing/grounding products from: https://tinyurl.com/BeGrounded
7. world-class hyper-HEPA air filters from: https://tinyurl.com/LoveYourLungs
8. water distillers from: https://tinyurl.com/WWdistillers
9. organic produce & groceries delivery from: https://tinyurl.com/HungryHarvest &/or https://tinyurl.com/SaveOnUglyOrganicProduce
10. pre- & probiotics from: https://tinyurl.com/Synbiotic365 & https://tinyurl.com/TheBestProbiotic
11. far-infrared saunas from: https://dannyzen.theBiomatCompany.com and/or https://www.heavenlyheatsaunas.com
12. have less constipation & strain while doing a "#2" by using toilet stools by: https://tinyurl.com/PoopQuick
13. Omega-3, pre-natal DHA, & vitamin D & B-12 levels testing by: https://tinyurl.com/KnowYourOmega3Levels (To save $, enter code "HOWTODIEOFNOTHING"
14. NATURAL (vs. synthetic) melatonin, Vitamins D, B, C, & more from: htps://tinyurl.com/QuantumNutritionLabs
15. supplements from https://tinyurl.com/LifeExtensionDanny (for a list of countries that ships to, visit: https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/shipping/shipping-information)
16. GROW YOUR OWN FOOD w/: https://foodforestabundance.com/ (enter coupon code--COMING SOON!--at check-out to get a di$count)
To get $$$ back on many of your personal &/or
business monthly, recurring bills and/or REDUCE STRESS by possibly earning PA$$IVE/RESIDUAL income FROM HOME, click-on: https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com & https://tinyurl.com/WhyiHub (or: https://ownthenetwork.ihub.global
If you have questions, to report any broken/non-working links, &/or to make any video suggestions, contact me:
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s
1+786.441.2727
text: 305.297.9360
[email protected]
Find me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danny.tseng.5477
ABOUT ME:
I'm a single, straight, Taiwanese but USA-born & raised, Ivy-League-educated, lay Buddhist, ~97% vegetarian male that's thriving despite both mercury poisoning & traumatic brain injuries.
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