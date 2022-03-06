© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 6, 2022
Follow
2
Share
Report
120 views • March 06, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 6, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTXqv4g0DAxV/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-6-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 6, 2022
Posted on March 5, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sun. 6 March 2022
Compiled Sun. 6 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
Trust the Plan
TRUTH: It’s the new Hate Speech
During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.
…George Orwell
A Lie doesn’t become Truth
Wrong doesn’t become Right
And Evil doesn’t become Good
Just because it’ accepted by the Majority
…Booker T. Washington
In God We Trust, while Government, eh… not so much.
Memorial Day: Promise of Liberty (5/30/2021) | Music & The Spoken Word – Bing video
“Let Him,” Hinge Point: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhyDmxBYwpI
Judy Note: On Sat. 5 March as the Global Currency Reset redemption process began, the five BRICS nations that began the reset back in 2018 when the Cabal went bankrupt, were in the process of making gold mining deals with various nations.
UK Scientists revealed that Graphene Particles were in the Covid Vaccines, while data Pfizer was court ordered to release showed a 3% mortality rate for the vaccines, which was 12 times the Covid death rate. As protests against vaccine mandates continued in Canada and France and a day after Congress passed a no mandate bill, a 60 mile long US Freedom Convoy began arriving in a complete ghost town of a Corrupt DC with empty streets, no lights on, government agencies closed for business and a wall around the White House.
Speaking of food, sanctions against Russia resulted in Putin banning the export of fertilizers, while Hungary, one of the richest grain countries in Europe, announced that it would ban all grain exports – thereby creating an international food crisis.
A. Global Currency Reset:
Both MarkZ and an unconfirmed report supposedly from Charlie Ward have confirmed that the redemption of Financial Instruments has begun.
Mark Z: Late Sun. night 6 March, or very early Mon. morning 7 March
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTXqv4g0DAxV/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-march-6-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of March 6, 2022
Posted on March 5, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sun. 6 March 2022
Compiled Sun. 6 March 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
Trust the Plan
TRUTH: It’s the new Hate Speech
During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.
…George Orwell
A Lie doesn’t become Truth
Wrong doesn’t become Right
And Evil doesn’t become Good
Just because it’ accepted by the Majority
…Booker T. Washington
In God We Trust, while Government, eh… not so much.
Memorial Day: Promise of Liberty (5/30/2021) | Music & The Spoken Word – Bing video
“Let Him,” Hinge Point: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhyDmxBYwpI
Judy Note: On Sat. 5 March as the Global Currency Reset redemption process began, the five BRICS nations that began the reset back in 2018 when the Cabal went bankrupt, were in the process of making gold mining deals with various nations.
UK Scientists revealed that Graphene Particles were in the Covid Vaccines, while data Pfizer was court ordered to release showed a 3% mortality rate for the vaccines, which was 12 times the Covid death rate. As protests against vaccine mandates continued in Canada and France and a day after Congress passed a no mandate bill, a 60 mile long US Freedom Convoy began arriving in a complete ghost town of a Corrupt DC with empty streets, no lights on, government agencies closed for business and a wall around the White House.
Speaking of food, sanctions against Russia resulted in Putin banning the export of fertilizers, while Hungary, one of the richest grain countries in Europe, announced that it would ban all grain exports – thereby creating an international food crisis.
A. Global Currency Reset:
Both MarkZ and an unconfirmed report supposedly from Charlie Ward have confirmed that the redemption of Financial Instruments has begun.
Mark Z: Late Sun. night 6 March, or very early Mon. morning 7 March
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.