Mantis Laser Academy - Dry Fire Minuteman Review

Mantis Laser Academy is your home dry fire training facility

Download free base version

Download and print auto detect targets for free or order from Mantis

Videos guide you in the use of Laser Academy and then provides pistol instruction…grip, stance, low ready, trigger control, and the Pistol Marksmanship Course drills and tests.

You’ll really need the Pro version for key Drills and challenges

Pro Costs about $50…equal to three boxes of centerfire pistol ammo.

Pair with MantisX for feedback about your steady hold factors, grip, and trigger pull

Uses a any Laser training cartridge or the BlackbeardX with auto resetting trigger and embedded MantisX for AR’s

In my opinion, it would be borderline irresponsible to own a CCW pistol and not have Laser Academy Pro, the targets, a training laser, and MantisX. Everytime I get a new pistol, I dry fire it for a thousand shots before doing any live fire.

