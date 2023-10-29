Deutschland erwacht: Das Erbe des Deutschen Reiches [Teil 4]

Warum versucht die BRD mit allen Mitteln, die Erinnerung an das Deutsche Reich auszulöschen? Wie konnten die Deutschen damals innerhalb von nur 20 Jahren zur Weltmacht aufsteigen und welches Geheimnis soll vor uns verborgen bleiben? Eine Reise in unsere Vergangenheit.
