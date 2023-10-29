Create New Account
Deutschland erwacht: Das Erbe des Deutschen Reiches [Teil 4]
Station25
18 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Warum versucht die BRD mit allen Mitteln, die Erinnerung an das Deutsche Reich auszulöschen? Wie konnten die Deutschen damals innerhalb von nur 20 Jahren zur Weltmacht aufsteigen und welches Geheimnis soll vor uns verborgen bleiben? Eine Reise in unsere Vergangenheit.

Keywords
deutschlandgeschichteroemervatikangermanendeutsches reichursprung

