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03/12/2022 President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign into law a sweeping spending bill 2022, that includes a ban highly related to Taiwan. The ban, contained in the Department of State, Foreign Operations,2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” On the one hand, the United States withdrew its ambassador from Beijing, and on the other hand, it used an official map to recognize the independence of Taiwan, indicating that the death of the CCP is not far away.