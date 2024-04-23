From Chaos to Clarity: Clay Clark's Key to Business Success w/ Clay Clark - EP#7 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

The Alpha Dad Show, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.









Clay Clark is an American business trainer, entrepreneur, event organizer, podcast host, author, public speaker, business investor and real estate investor. In route to overcoming poverty, Clark has received numerous entrepreneurial awards including: The 2002 Tulsa Metro Chamber of Commerce “Young Entrepreneur of the Year,” the 2007 “U.S. SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma and U.S. Chamber National Blue Ribbon Quality Award Winner.









Clay Clark is the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times. Through the years, Clay Clark has been interviewed on iconic platforms such as Bloomberg, Forbes, The Profit First Podcast, Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad Show, the Alex Jones Show, CNN, Rollingstone, One America News, Newsmax, and countless publications.









Clay Clark is a member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author and the host of





