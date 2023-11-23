Create New Account
Corner View Drawing
Lightpath
This video explains the importance of presenting an object from the corner view for best practice when complete and clear communication is needed, especially in a designer/client relationship. This five minute video covers the basics of corner view perspective and the correct use of ellipses when rendering circles in perspective. It's about engaging with the three quarter view. Enjoy. 

