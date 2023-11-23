Corner View Drawing

This video explains the importance of presenting an object from the corner view for best practice when complete and clear communication is needed, especially in a designer/client relationship. This five minute video covers the basics of corner view perspective and the correct use of ellipses when rendering circles in perspective. It's about engaging with the three quarter view. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.