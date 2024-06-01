Create New Account
Why You Are Not Passing PARASITES After Taking IVERMECTIN!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 16 hours ago

Why You Are Not Passing PARASITES After Taking IVERMECTIN!


Ivermectin is a scientifically proven, potent, and effective anti-parasitic medication that kills various parasites in people's bodies who have parasites and take it.


But one thing quite a lot of people experience when taking Ivermectin, and they go to the toilet is they cannot see any parasites in the toilet, and people ask me frequently why because they expect to see them in the toilet after Ivermectin kills them.


So, I created this video, "Why You Are Not Passing PARASITES After Taking IVERMECTIN!" to explain fully why you see no parasites in the toilet when taking Ivermectin; if you want to find out why this happens, watch this video from the start to FINISH!



WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS

WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!


When the COVID-19 Pandemic was announced soon after, many doctors, social media influencers, detox coaches, etc, started advising people to ingest Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 effectively.


Soon after, the mainstream medical and news outlets caught wind of this, and they started sharing endless amounts of scare tactic news posts warning people not to ingest Ivermectin because it's a dangerous poisoning horse drug that humans should not consume because it's intended for horses, not humans!


In this video, I extensively address everything mentioned above. "WARNING: IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!" I highly advise you to watch this video from start to finish if you want to learn the truth about Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.


