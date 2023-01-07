A French politician was surprised to discover that even people within the Chinese Communist Party were secretly praising the achievements of the Whistleblower Movement

https://gettr.com/post/p23ytcp93a6

2023.01.05 A French politician has been following short videos produced by Little Cobbler's French translation team, the Secret Translation group, and the Himalaya Australia Special force, which indirectly opened his eyes to the truth of the CCP virus and the vaccine, saving many people. He arrived in China to talk with the Chinese government delegation about the Whistle-blower Movement. He was surprised to discover that even people within the Chinese Communist Party were secretly praising the achievements of the Whistleblower Movement.



