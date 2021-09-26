© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Herschel Walker: America is the greatest country in the world
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • September 26, 2021
Georgia Senate candidate and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker addresses a crowd ahead of Former President Donald Trump's rally in Perry, Georgia - Via Newsmax's live rally coverage.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.