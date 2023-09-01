Create New Account
Never Trump "Witch" Dishonors Flag, Tramples on 1st Amendment
Peter Navarro
Published 18 hours ago

A self-described "witch" suffering from Trump derangement syndrome disrupts Peter Navarro's press statement on the steps of the Federal Courthouse. Please circulate this far and wide. These are the flag-hating, Trump hating Megan Rapinoes that dishonor our flag. Help Peter fight back with a donation at http://www.defendpeter.com

