Never Trump "Witch" Dishonors Flag, Tramples on 1st Amendment

A self-described "witch" suffering from Trump derangement syndrome disrupts Peter Navarro's press statement on the steps of the Federal Courthouse. Please circulate this far and wide. These are the flag-hating, Trump hating Megan Rapinoes that dishonor our flag. Help Peter fight back with a donation at http://www.defendpeter.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.