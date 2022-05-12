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DR. JOSHUA GUETZKOW - VAERS URF COULD BE MUCH HIGHER THAN 40X
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70 views • May 12, 2022
Using various metrics from Israel data Josh has obtained from FOIA requests show a plausible assertion that Under Reporting Factor could be well above 40x.
Finally! I think it's about time people go back and recalculate their URF's. I'm with Josh, experiment is has a much higher URF. My URF will be coming shortly... more will be revealed! -WTE88
Finally! I think it's about time people go back and recalculate their URF's. I'm with Josh, experiment is has a much higher URF. My URF will be coming shortly... more will be revealed! -WTE88
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