© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen explains how Catholics should act when Pope Francis contradicts Church teaching
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • January 16, 2022
LifeSite's Danielle Zuccaro asks John-Henry Westen a variety of questions submitted by "Sustainers," our beloved monthly donors. In today's episode, John-Henry discusses what Catholics should do if they witness a priest's irreverent or sacrilegious treatment of the Eucharist, how to think about Pope Francis' most troubling statements, and much more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsilvn-john-henry-westen-show-sustainer-segment-1.14.22-v1.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsilvn-john-henry-westen-show-sustainer-segment-1.14.22-v1.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.