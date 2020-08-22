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Glen Beck Interviews Fired Frontline Doctor Simone Gold
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314 views • August 22, 2020
You can fool all the people some of the time and you can fool some of the people all of the time. THE JIG IS UP! Question is, what are we doing about it? Because it is a spiritual battle, we must act as if it all depends on us and more importantly, repent, and turn to Jesus!
With no apologies... Phil Hudok
hudok.info - Archive site for Prove All Things programs
With no apologies... Phil Hudok
hudok.info - Archive site for Prove All Things programs
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