Timelapse 18 Days - Chinese specialists used about 200 Hydraulic Robotic Walkers to Move the old school 60 meters from its old location.

hinese specialists used about 200 hydraulic robotic walkers to move the old school 60 meters from its old location.
The entire process of moving the 7,600-ton building took 18 days. In addition to the linear displacement, the school was also turned around.
