Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Eli Crane: The VA Secretary has done tremendous damage by lying to vets about the GOP spending plan.
30 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday |
Shop now

The VA Secretary has done tremendous damage by lying to vets about the GOP spending plan.


Instead of going after veteran care, as he claims, we're going after woke & weaponized spending like Green New Deal initiatives, the student loan bailout, & funding for 87,000 IRS agents.





Keywords
congressional hearingnavy sealrep eli craneva sec lying to veterans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket