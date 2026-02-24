CTP (20260226 S3EFebSpecial9) Dawn Stephens: Pot As Metaphors Lessons BTS/SP video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EFebSpecial9) Purpose Is Grown, Not Held
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We trade career labels for deeper identity as Dawn Stevens shares how losing a dream role led to a life of growing and giving the Fruits of the Spirit. Her vessel stories—Little Pot, Teapot, Oil Lamp, and the cracked jar—turn pressure into purpose and service.
• early life, teaching start, and motherhood tension
• fear of sales and breakthrough at a Christian publisher
• division closure and the shift from holding to growing
• Little Pot metaphor for identity and fruit of the Spirit
• Teapot and pouring gifts into others
• Oil Lamp, burnout, and faithful light
• cracked jar, community, and refueling grace
• jealousy, comparison, and keeping identity in Christ
• practical ways to serve with your shape and season
