CTP (20260226 S3EFebSpecial9) Dawn Stephens: Pot As Metaphors Lessons BTS/SP video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
1 view • 2 days ago

CTP (S3EFebSpecial9) Purpose Is Grown, Not Held

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trade career labels for deeper identity as Dawn Stevens shares how losing a dream role led to a life of growing and giving the Fruits of the Spirit. Her vessel stories—Little Pot, Teapot, Oil Lamp, and the cracked jar—turn pressure into purpose and service.

• early life, teaching start, and motherhood tension

• fear of sales and breakthrough at a Christian publisher

• division closure and the shift from holding to growing

• Little Pot metaphor for identity and fruit of the Spirit

• Teapot and pouring gifts into others

• Oil Lamp, burnout, and faithful light

• cracked jar, community, and refueling grace

• jealousy, comparison, and keeping identity in Christ

• practical ways to serve with your shape and season

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

