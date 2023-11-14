"I've Never Seen This Before": Dr. Kimberly Biss Shares Alarming Fertility Data at the 'Injuries Caused by COVID Vaccines Hearing'



"From what I've seen, my average miscarriage rate in 2020, month-to-month, was 4%. That was normal...My miscarriage rate from year to year went up 100%. In 2021, the average miscarriage rate, month-to-month, was 7-8%. We peaked in November of that year for some reason. That's actually when a non-clinical staff member came up to me and said, 'Dr. Bis, you realize we've had eight miscarriages this month', which in a practice that delivers 20 to 25 patients, that's a huge number. In 2022, the average month-to-month rate was 15%. Now, that was up till November. I will tell you in December. I've never seen this before. We had 41 newly registered patients. 13 of them lost their babies. So that's 25% right there."



