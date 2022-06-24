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Outdoor Sports Defense Smart Watch
Smart Home Gadgets
Smart Home Gadgets
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31 views • June 24, 2022

【Rugged Smartwatch, Wild Warrior】This smartwatch is sturdy and

durable.-40° low-temperature operation 55° high-temperature storage 360° integrated

dust-proof design, can work in harsh rain, snow, sand and other environments.

The sports watchband is lightweight and stylish, bringing a more convenient and

relaxing sports experience while also providing more protection

 

【3ATM Waterproof, Record Your Sports Moments Underwater】sports style, sharp edges and corners, durable, waterproof and dustproof.

A fully enclosed shell design can be immersed in 30m deep water.

Wearing properly to extend the life of the watch.

Dynamic heart rate and blood oxygen Trend and data analysis

Hrs3603 low power high definition heart rate and blood oxygen More accurate detection

 

【1.69' Super Big Screen, Keeping the World on Your Wrist】The 1.69'' large

display offers a remarkable immersion and better touch experience.

The high resolution reveals a vivid image, it gives you a great

visual experience when exploring outdoors.

 

【1200 Hours Long Battery Life, Great Assistant for Outdoor Adventures】

With a 350mAh super large battery, this Android Smartwatch can endure up

to 50 days at outdoors. Charging is nothing to worry about when exploring

the wild. 50 days Standby time 14 Days Daily usage time 20 Hours

Continuous exercise.

preferences.

 

【Your Personal Health Butler】Track fitness progress all day, know your health

status anytime. When engaged in outdoor activities at rapidly changing altitudes

, monitoring blood oxygen saturation allows you to understand your physical

condition in real-time, and adjust the current suitable intensity to

cope with the changing environment.

Shop Now: https://debuloshimart.com/products/outdoor-sports-smart-watch

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy