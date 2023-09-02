Create New Account
When the vaxxed die:
Reverend Christine
If you took the so called vaccine, the Time Release Death Injections when you die your consciousness goes into a state of limbo until you are uploaded into a life form, insect, animal or hybrid slave of some kind. The Mark of the Beast. 

