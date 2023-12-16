Create New Account
INTEL-Roundtable: Why US Intel Lies About Ukraine | Judge Napolitano
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | INTEL-Roundtable with Ray McGovern & Larry Johnson: Why US Intel Lies About Ukraine.


In this provocative exploration, we dive into the intriguing question of "Why US Intel Lies About Ukraine." Join us as we navigate the complex landscape of intelligence and international affairs, examining the motivations and implications behind the information provided by the United States intelligence community concerning Ukraine.


#russia #ukraine #USMilitaryHistory #Israel #Gaza #ceasefire #hostages #Ukraine #zelenskyy


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVY4O6EircY

warukrainelarry johnsonzelenskydeep state strongholdjudge neopolitano

