Pompeo Actually Thinks He’s Got What It Takes to Take On Trump in 2024 As He Preps His Announcement

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CBS News writes, According to Pompeo, if he decides to run, he will probably announce his bid by spring. In the Trump administration, Pompeo served as both CIA director and secretary of state. Pompeo also said he’ll vote for Trump with “no hesitation" if it's him who wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.