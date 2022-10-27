Pompeo Actually Thinks He’s Got What It Takes to Take On Trump in 2024 As He Preps His Announcement

CBS News writes, According to Pompeo, if he decides to run, he will probably announce his bid by spring. In the Trump administration, Pompeo served as both CIA director and secretary of state. Pompeo also said he’ll vote for Trump with “no hesitation" if it's him who wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.