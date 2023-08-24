Dr. Jane Ruby





August 23, 2023





NOTE: Technical challenges resulted in a different format for tonight's show but Dr. Jane felt that the information provided in this show was critical for the public. Thank you for your understanding.

SHOW: Frontline physician and humanitarian, daughter of Jesus Christ, joins Dr. Jane for a serious discussion with the American people on their emergency preparedness. Dr. Stella Immanuel explains what people can expect, both the injected and the uninjected; with government shenanigans, makes her recommendations known across health, energy, security, home protection, but PLANNING is the key, not waiting for a sudden event.

GUEST: drstellamd.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3b0ep1-dr.-stella-how-is-your-emergency-preparedness.html