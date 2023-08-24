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DR. STELLA HOW IS YOUR EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS?
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67 views • August 24, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


August 23, 2023


NOTE: Technical challenges resulted in a different format for tonight's show but Dr. Jane felt that the information provided in this show was critical for the public. Thank you for your understanding.

SHOW: Frontline physician and humanitarian, daughter of Jesus Christ, joins Dr. Jane for a serious discussion with the American people on their emergency preparedness. Dr. Stella Immanuel explains what people can expect, both the injected and the uninjected; with government shenanigans, makes her recommendations known across health, energy, security, home protection, but PLANNING is the key, not waiting for a sudden event.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3b0ep1-dr.-stella-how-is-your-emergency-preparedness.html

Keywords
healthenergyplanningsecuritypreparednessemergencyhome protectiondr stella immanueldr stelladr jane rubydr rubydr jane
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