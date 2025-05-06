BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EARTH CURVE MATH
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
126 followers
1
76 views • 5 days ago

.... You cannot call yourself a "scientist", whether you fancy yourself an astrophysicist or some sort of "food scientist", or anywhere in between, you can't call yourself a scientist and not be able to grasp basic 6th grade math equations.  Don't try to pretend to be something you're not is all I'm saying.  A real scientist doesn't hang their hat, and reputation, exclusively on pseudoscience.  And a real scientist knows how to differentiate between real and fake science.  If it's not observable, testable and repeatable, it's not real science.  It's a shame I have to point that out, but with the state of ignorance, especially among the likes of astrophysicists and so called, food scientists, I have no choice... you have to point out the obvious with these people... and even then, they won't "get it".   Astonishingly dimwitted, I know.  But what's a poor boy supposed to do?  NASA is their god, and I'm just a haphazardly formed blob of cells that came from the nothingness of the Big Bang.

scienceearthcurve
