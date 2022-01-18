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Live@5 with Steffen Rowe 1/18/22
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20 views • January 19, 2022
1986 Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting Act is no longer in force and Pfizer is now liable! An in depth look of the impact of the not so Secret Societies control structures and the terrifying cover up of a 53% increase in teenage deaths since the Vaccines were approved for kids! Steffen Rowe breaks it down on today's LIVE@5
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