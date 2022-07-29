Julie Green started preaching in 2010 and has been an associate pastor at Faith Family Fellowship since 2013, where her father is the Head Pastor. She has been married to her husband for 21 years, and they have three sons. Julie’s father and mother became born again and were filled with the Holy Spirit while her mother was pregnant with Julie. Her father went to Rhema Bible College, where she was first introduced to the message of faith. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 5, was filled with the Holy Spirit, and started laying hands on the sick. Julie learned to live a life of faith through the Word and the teachings of many ministries. She also acknowledges that many powerful men and women of God have personally helped her in her spiritual walk. Her faith foundation is built on the Word of God. She believes when we speak God’s Word, God moves and performs His Word with miracles, signs, and wonders. The purpose of this ministry is to show people God’s love and encourage them with the Word of God. It is also to help people stand against adversity when all hope seems lost and know they’re not alone. This ministry also strives to share the truth that each of us is special to Him and the knowledge that all God’s children have an essential role in the end-time harvest. God loves you, and all of us at Julie Green Ministries love you! May you be blessed by this ministry. https://www.jgminternational.org/